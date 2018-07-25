IDLES launch video for new single Samaritans

IDLES - Joy As An Act Of Resistance tracklisting 1. Colossus

2. Never Fight A Man With a Perm

3. I’m Scum

4. Danny Nedelko

5. Love Song

6. June

7. Samaritans

8. Television

9. Great

10. Gram Rock

11. Cry To Me

12. Rottweiler

IDLES have released a video for their new single Samaritans.

The song is the second official single to be taken from upcoming album Joy As An Act Of Resistance, which is set to arrive on August 31 via Partisan Records.

On the single, vocalist Joe Talbot says: "There's been a long line of bullshit that has pushed men into a corner, where simple masking becomes a trope of masculinity and a catalyst for insanity. What we wear, what we eat, what razor we use, high performance chewing gum, go faster shampoo, how we treat women, how we treat ourselves, how we die.

"I truly believe that masculinity has gone from an evolution of cultural praxis to a disease. I wanted to encourage a conversation about gender roles by writing this song."

Watch the video in full below.

