IDLES launch video for new single Samaritans

IDLES - Joy As An Act Of Resistance tracklisting
1. Colossus
2. Never Fight A Man With a Perm
3. I’m Scum
4. Danny Nedelko
5. Love Song
6. June
7. Samaritans
8. Television
9. Great
10. Gram Rock
11. Cry To Me
12. Rottweiler
IDLES have released a video for their new single Samaritans.
The song is the second official single to be taken from upcoming album Joy As An Act Of Resistance, which is set to arrive on August 31 via Partisan Records.
On the single, vocalist Joe Talbot says: "There's been a long line of bullshit that has pushed men into a corner, where simple masking becomes a trope of masculinity and a catalyst for insanity. What we wear, what we eat, what razor we use, high performance chewing gum, go faster shampoo, how we treat women, how we treat ourselves, how we die.
"I truly believe that masculinity has gone from an evolution of cultural praxis to a disease. I wanted to encourage a conversation about gender roles by writing this song."
Watch the video in full below. IDLES head out on the Tour Of Joy later this year – check out full dates at the bottom of the page.
IDLES Tour Dates
11 Sep: Daikanyama Unit, Tokyo, JP
14 Sep: Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL, USA
15 Sep: Middle Waves Music Festival, Fort Wayne, IN, USA
16 Sep: Ace Of Cups, Columbus, OH, USA
17 Sep: Lee’s Palace, Toronto, ON, USA
18 Sep: Theatre Fairmont, Montreal, QC, Canada
20 Sep: Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA, USA
22 Sep: Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY, USA
24 Sep: First Unitarian Church, Philadelphia, PA, USA
25 Sep: Rock & Roll Hotel, Washington, DC, USA
27 Sep: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA, USA
28 Sep: The High Watt, Nashville, TN, USA
29 Sep: Blueberry Hill Duck Room, St. Louis, MO, USA
01 Oct: Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO, USA
04 Oct: The Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver, BC, Canada
05 Oct: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, OR, USA
06 Oct: Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA, USA
08 Oct: The Independent, San Francisco, CA, USA
10 Oct: Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA, USA
16 Oct: SWX, Bristol, UK
18 Oct: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
19 Oct: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
20 Oct: O2 ABC, Glasgow, UK
23 Oct: Riverside, Newcastle, UK
24 Oct: Leeds University Stylus, Leeds, UK
25 Oct: Rock City, Nottingham, UK
26 Oct: Institute, Birmingham, UK
27 Oct: Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
29 Oct: O2 Academy, Oxford, UK
30 Oct: L'Aeronef, Lille, FR
01 Nov: Botanique, Brussels, BE
02 Nov: De Zwerver, Leffinge, NL
03 Nov: Zakk Dusseldorf, DE
04 Nov: Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL
06 Nov: VERA, Groningen, NL
08 Nov: Loppen, Copenhagen, DK
09 Nov: Knust, Hamburg, DE
10 Nov: Connewitz, Leipzig, DE – UT
11 Nov: SO36, Berlin, DE
13 Nov: Futurum, Prague, CZ
14 Nov: Flex Cafe, Vienna, AT
16 Nov: Ampere, Munich, DE
17 Nov: Palace, St. Gallen, CH
18 Nov: Bad Bonn, Dudingen, CH
19 Nov: Mascotte, Zurich, CH
20 Nov: Les Docks, Lausanne, CH
22 Nov: Circolo Magnolia, Milan, IT
23 Nov: Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, FR
24 Nov: Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, FR
26 Nov: Hard Club, Porto, PT
27 Nov: Lisboa ao Vivo, Lisbon, PT
29 Nov: Moby Dick, Madrid, ES
30 Nov: Razzmatazz, Barcelona, ES
01 Dec: Connexion Live, Toulouse, FR