IANAI stream haunting new single Khaalo

IANAI, the multinational outfit whose music has been described as a cross between Dead Can Dance and Sigur Rós, have streamed their latest single, Khaalo, which you can listen to below.

Khaalo is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Sunir, which will be released through Svart records on June 10.

"It is a song about confronting your own fears and limitations you've carried within since childhood," explains multi-instrumentalist Jaani Peuhu, who also plays keybaords in Swallow The Sun. "What things are suitable in our culture and what are we allowed to believe in? In this song we're breaking free from all that, with no fear of being condemned by our peers or society. Out of our dark hiding places with small, fearful steps first and then onwards and upwards as high as we can. There's no stopping us."

Alongside Peuhu, IANAI also feature a wide range of musicians from bands such as Massive Attack (UK), Client (UK), HIM (Finland), Sisters Of Mercy (UK), Theodor Bastard (Russia), Lord Of The Lost (Germany), Swallow the Sun (Finland) and Souvenir Season (Germany).

Sunir has been produced by Peuhu and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano at Orgone Studios (Ghost, Ulver, Paradise Lost).

Pre-order Sunir.