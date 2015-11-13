Siegal and Mathus tour again

Ian Siegal and Jimbo Mathus will team up for a three-month European tour next year, they’ve announced.

It includes 15 UK dates, with appointments in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Slovenia yet to be announced.

The run follows their first road trip together in 2014, and the duo are gearing up to release a live album recorded on the journey.

Organisers say: “If your musical preference is a combination of rootsy blues and folk Americana, delivered with irreverent humour and nuggets of folklore, then look no further.

“This transatlantic duo of multi-award winners ticks all the boxes, combining the talents of Europe’s leading contemporary Bluesman with the Grammy-nominated songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Mississippi.”

Siegal was this week named Best Vocalist at the European Blues Awards for the third time.

Ian Siegal, Jimbo Mathus European tour

May 17: Worthing Southern Pavilion

May 18: Havant Spring Arts Centre

May 19: Leicester Musician

May 20: Lowdham Village Hall

May 21: Selby Town hall

May 22: Newcastle Cluny

May 25: Bristol Tunnels

May 26: Stroud Convent

May 27: Ottley Courthouse

May 28: Sheffield Greystones

May 29: London Green Note

May 31: Bilston Robin2

Jun 01: Cheltenham Vonnies Blues Club

Jun 02: Aldershot West End Arts Centre

Jun 03: Whitstable The Duke