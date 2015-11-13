Siegal and Mathus tour again

Ian Siegal and Jimbo Mathus will team up for a three-month European tour next year, they’ve announced.
It includes 15 UK dates, with appointments in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Slovenia yet to be announced.
The run follows their first road trip together in 2014, and the duo are gearing up to release a live album recorded on the journey.
Organisers say: “If your musical preference is a combination of rootsy blues and folk Americana, delivered with irreverent humour and nuggets of folklore, then look no further.
“This transatlantic duo of multi-award winners ticks all the boxes, combining the talents of Europe’s leading contemporary Bluesman with the Grammy-nominated songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Mississippi.”
Siegal was this week named Best Vocalist at the European Blues Awards for the third time.
Ian Siegal, Jimbo Mathus European tour
May 17: Worthing Southern Pavilion
May 18: Havant Spring Arts Centre
May 19: Leicester Musician
May 20: Lowdham Village Hall
May 21: Selby Town hall
May 22: Newcastle Cluny
May 25: Bristol Tunnels
May 26: Stroud Convent
May 27: Ottley Courthouse
May 28: Sheffield Greystones
May 29: London Green Note
May 31: Bilston Robin2
Jun 01: Cheltenham Vonnies Blues Club
Jun 02: Aldershot West End Arts Centre
Jun 03: Whitstable The Duke