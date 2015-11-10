Blues Magazine wins Euro Blues Award

The Blues Magazine was last night named Best Publication at the annual European Blues Awards.

The TeamRock title was a winner alongside Best Musician Ted McKenna, Best Vocalist Ian Siegal and Best Guitarist Laurence Jones.

Awards were allocated after a public vote, in which tens of thousands of fans across Europe expressed their opinions.

Organisers said last night: “Thanks to those who voted and maintained the European Blues Awards as the biggest independent genre accolade outside the USA.”

The Blues editor Ed Mitchell says: “I couldn’t be more pleased to win. The magazine is still only three years old, and we’re already established as an important voice on the blues scene.

“The aim from the start was to represent blues in all its forms and I think this award proves that we’re doing that. The scene is an exciting place to be at the moment and it’s pleasure to be able to bring it all together.

“The Blues is created by a small but passionate team – special thanks go to production editor Emma Johnston and art editor Steven Goldring. Without them, there would be no magazine.”

TeamRock Director of Content Scott Rowley adds: “We’re more than just a British print magazine. We’re a dedicated website and news service, a radio show, a digital magazine – and every issue is available wherever you are, on whatever device you have, via TeamRock+. Like blues music itself, we promise to keep on growing and spreading the word.”

Band Of Friends drummer McKenna, formerly of the Rory Gallagher Band and the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, tells The Blues: “Being nominated was a surprise – I didn’t know anything about it. We’ve been busy with the new album and I only found out on the old Facebook.

“It’s very nice to win something like this. It makes you feel people are paying attention to what the band’s doing. Thanks to all the people who took the time to vote for me. Rock‘n’roll – and blues, of course!”

Siegal, who’s won the same award twice before, tells The Blues: ”Once, twice, three times! It is very gratifying to know that so many people enjoy my music.”

European Blues Award Winners 2015

Best Publication: The Blues Magazine

Best Musician: Ted McKenna, Band Of Friends

Best Radio Show: The Paul Jones Blues Show, BBC Radio 2

Best Album/Recorded Session: The Blues Overdrive – Clinch

Best Solo/Acoustic Act: Seasick Steve

Best Vocalist: Ian Siegal

Best Festival/Event: Ribs en Blues Festival, Netherlands

Best Guitarist: Laurence Jones

Best Band: Leif de Leeuw Band