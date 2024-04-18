Ian Anderson, Al Di Meola, John Helliwell, Simon Phillips and more guest on new Mandoki Soulmates album

Hungarian jazz prog outfit Mandoki Soulmates will unleash their new star-studded album A Memory Of Our Future through InsideOut Music on May 10.

The band, led by Hungarian musician Leslie Mandoki, have also released a video for their brand new single, We Are Loud, which you can watch below.

"As Soulmates, we’re always trying to find a musical way to express ourselves, and musically it’s probably the hardest rock song on the album," says Mandoki, who has opened his little black book and roped in a stellar guest list to work on the new album, including Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson, John Helliwell, Al Di Meola, Jesse Siebenberg (Supertramp), Tony Carey (Rainbow), Nick van Eede (Cutting Crew) and more.

A Memory of Our Future was recorded and produced purely in the analog domain, from microphone to mixing and mastering, and was recorded and mixed in Mandoki’s Red Rock Studios near Munich, mastered in the infamous Sterling Sound Studios in New York and cut in the Emil Berliner Studios in Berlin.

A Memory of Our Future will be available will be available as 180g black 2LP wide spined gatefold and extensive 12-page booklet, a limited CD edition pocketpac with noble matt/gloss finishing, Vinyl-look disc and extensive 24-page booklet, a standard CD Jewelcase (US Version), digital album and Dolby Atmos Version.

Pre-order A Memory of Our Future.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Mandoki Soulmates: A Memory of Our Future

1. Blood in the Water

2. Enigma of Reason

3. The Wanderer

4. The Big Quit

5. Devil's Encyclopedia

6. A Memory of My Future

7. I Am Because You Are

8. My Share of Your Life

9. Age of Thought

10. Matchbox Racing

11. We Stay Loud

12. Melting Pot