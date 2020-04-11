Ian Anderson and Leslie Mandoki say We Say Thank You

Ian Anderson has teamed up with his friend, German-Hungarian musician Leslie Mandoki, on a song that honours essential workers during the Covid-19 crisis. We Say Thank You is a dedication to everyone on the frontline, from the doctors to grocery store workers, in the unbelievable Coronavirus battle.

"My first reaction was - hopefully not another sanctimonious, self-serving and smug pop star utterance we can really do without," says Anderson of his own involvement. "But - when I actually heard the master tracks and loaded them up in my audio recording software I was very touched by the simple and direct sentiments of the lyrics. So the usually-cynical and grumpy Mr A decided to give it a go."

Written by the Hungarian-born/German producer/songwriter/bandleader of Soulmates (which has featured Ian through the years), We Say Thank You was written in the context of Mandoki’s own isolation in Germany, where his doctor wife, Eva, is a first contact physician.

"Of course, we all thank the brave, hardworking front-line medics and care workers around the world," Anderson adds. "But he managed to put into the lyrics references to the police, grocery clerks, supermarket workers too. Even the dark reference to the speculators making a killing from the current crisis. They know who they are.

"I would like to add to the list those essential worker folks who it was impossible to squeeze into a three minute song: the farmers and all those in food production, distribution and retail; the fishermen out there on the high seas; the refuse collectors; our military who continue to keep us safe; the delivery men and women who try to ensure our supplies with essentials; journalists and news-gatherers who keep us informed with often depressing but sometimes uplifting stories from around the world; the medical and economic advisors to governments who have to carry the can, if and when they get it wrong, as unfortunately they sometimes will in this ever-evolving and complex world situation.

"And, of course, all the other workers who continue to toil in the background to keep this world turning, if a little more slowly, for the the months to come. To all, we say, thank you."

You can watch the video for We Say Thank You below.