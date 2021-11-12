Iamthemorning announce new live stream

Russian chamber prog duo Iamthemorning have announced a one off special live streamed show. Live From The Forest takes place on 26th November at 8pm and is an intimate pre-recorded performance, which seesthe band playing together for the first time in months. The show will be followed by a zoom call for ticket holders straight after with the band.

"We really miss live shows and our dear audience so while we're unable to play live and are both so busy with our own separate projects we thought of the nice way of reconnecting with our listeners," explains Marjana Semkina. "It's not just a streaming gig (and we put a lot of effort into making it look pretty!) - it's the zoom hangout after! Bring drinks and all your questions and we'll be happy to answer all of them on a live call and drink to human misery and to being able to finally start touring again.

"This stream had to be pre-recorded because we live in two different countries so setting things up was pretty much impossible due to logistical problems. Then I found out I could come visit at the very last moment so we didn't have time to organise an actual live stream so this shoot was put together in a day. This is a very much a one take show. We wanted to keep as real to a real live show experience as possible."

The set list will feature songs from all Iamthemorning's albums, with some that they have only played once or twice before.

"The performance was quite improvised at times, because in the duo setting our material can be quite fluid and driven by the mood at the time. The video was shot and put together by our regular collaborator Eggor Kree and the sound mixed by Vlad Avy."

Both Semkina and Gleb Kolyadin released solo ventures this years. Semkina released the Disillusioned EP in October under her solo name Mariana Semkina, while Kolyadin released his Water Movements album back in March.

The pair are currently working on anew Iamthemorning album.

Live From The Forest will be available to view via Munin Live from 8pm and will be online for 60 hours.

Get tickets.