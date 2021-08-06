Mariana Semkina releases trailer for new Disillusioned EP

Iamthemorning singer Mariana Semkina has released a teaser video for her upcoming EP which you can watch below.

Semkina will release the four-track Disillusioned EP on October 1. The EP features five tracks comprised of three original new songs alongside two covers sung in Icelandic and Hungarian, in which multiple layers of Mariana’s vocals combine with ambient electronica to create an ethereal choir like effect.

"The two choir pieces I chose to include is a certain homage to the two places i've been many times and love going to - Iceland and Hungary," she explains. "I have huge respect for languages so I payed a lot of attention to getting everything done right, after all if you grow up learning a foreign language you've got a different attitude to such things.

"Each language is special and works differently and beautifully with music and history holds so many beautiful musical pieces so I plan to continue my research of European languages and musical heritage. There is a Czech proverb that says 'learn a new language and get a new soul' and I certainly feel this way - you get to know yourself better when speaking different languages and it's an amazing experience.”

While self released on October 1 the EP will be available earlier to members of Semkina’s Pateron community who supported the creation and production of last year’s debut album.

"This release as with everything i've been doing for the last two years was supported by my wonderful Patreon community," she adds. "Having Patreon is a very strong motivation to keep me going because i know i'll always have people to back me up, and they're always the first ones to hear about any plans or get copies of everything I do so now i decided to use the fact that i'm self-releasing this to set a double release date,September 17 being the official Patreon release date, when all of my Patrons will get their digital copy of the album as a sign of gratitude for their support and some of them will get CDs and merch bundles."

Pre-order Disillusioned.

Join Mariana's Patreon community.