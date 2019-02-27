I Prevail roar back with videos for Bow Down and Breaking Down

I Prevail have announced their return by releasing videos for two new singles.

The tracks Bow Down and Breaking Down will both feature on their upcoming album Trauma, which is set to arrive on March 29 via Fearless Records.

It’ll be the Michigan outfit’s first record since their debut Lifelines, which was released back in 2016.

The album is described as a “victorious moment” for the band after a series of setbacks, which saw vocalist Brian Burkheiser work through a serious vocal injury which jeopardised his career.

Following his recovery, Burkheiser had to endure stress and anxiety which led him to consider quitting I Prevail. However, last year, he hooked up with his bandmates and they began constructing Trauma.

Further album details can be found below, along with the Trauma cover art and tracklist.

I Prevail will play at this summer's Download festival in the UK.

I Prevail: Trauma

1. Bow Down

2. Paranoid

3. Every Time You Leave (ft Delaney Jane)

4. Rise Above It (ft Justin Stone)

5. Breaking Down

6. DOA

7. Gasoline

8. Hurricane

9. Let Me Be Sad

10. Low

11. Goodbye (Interlude)

12. Deadweight

13. I Don’t Belong Here