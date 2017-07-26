Hundred Suns tackle human trafficking in Amaranthine video

Hundred Suns have released a video for their new track Amaranthine.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming debut album The Prestaliis which is set to arrive on August 11 via New Damage Records.

Frontman Cory Brandan, also of Norma Jean, tells Alt Press: “Amaranthine is one of our favourite songs. It switches between two different time signatures and we experimented with a lot of dynamics.

“Chris and Legs have a very balanced writing and rhythmic chemistry on this track which gave me a lot of room to be vocally versatile.

“I feel like the song has a very shadowy, almost ‘street’ vibe to it, matching its dark lyrical content, which was inspired by human trafficking – a very serious problem that deserves way more attention than it gets.”

Brandan reports that a portion of profits from sales of the new single will go towards THORN – an organisation that focuses primarily on preventing the sexual exploitation of children

Brandan adds: “I had a conversation with a border agent, who told me that they intervene to help young girls and boys almost every day. According to the US State Department, 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders every year, which is an insane stat.

“THORN were founded in part by Ashton Kutcher and I’ve seen him talk about this subject and found it to be very inspiring. Those that want to join us in supporting this important cause can do so by downloading Amaranthine on iTunes.”

Last month, Hundred Suns premiered Last Apology from the album and announced a 2017 North American tour, which will get under way in Dallas on August 5. They’re expected to reveal European tour dates in the near future.

Hundred Suns The Prestaliis tracklist

The Prestaliis I Partner / Predator Bedburner Last Apology December Fractional Reversal Hellelujah Infinite Winter Amaranthine The Prestaliis II

Hundred Suns 2017 North American tour

Aug 05: Dallas Dirty 30, TX

Aug 06: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Aug 08: Scottsdale Pub Rock, AZ

Aug 09: West Hollywood Viper Room, CA

Aug 10: Fullerton Slidebar, CA

Aug 12: Portland Analog Theater, OR

Aug 13: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Aug 16: Denver Moon Room, CO

Aug 18: Chicago Township, IL

Aug 20: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Aug 21: Brooklyn St. Vitus, NY

Aug 24: Ottawa Babylon, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Adelaide Hall, ON

Aug 26: St Catharines The Warehouse, ON

Hundred Suns - The Prestaliis album review