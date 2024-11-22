New York noise-rock 'supergroup' Human Impact (Unsane, Cop Shoot Cop, Daughters) announce 2025 UK and Europe tour schedule

Human Impact, the noise-rock 'supergroup' featuring Unsane vocalist/guitarist Chris Spencer and Cop Shoot Cop keyboardist/sampler tweaker Jim Coleman, have announced spring-time dates in the UK and Europe.



The quartet, completed by bassist Eric Cooper (Made Out of Babies) and drummer Jon Syverson (Daughters), released their second album Gone Dark, via Ipecac last month, and will be bringing their noise across the Atlantic in April/May.

The Lower East Side veterans will play:

Apr 17: Paris Petit Bain, France

Apr 18: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Holland

Apr 19: London The Black Heart, UK

Apr 20: Brussels Mag4, Belgium

Apr 22 Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

Apr 23: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany

Apr 24: Warsaw Voodoo, Poland

Apr 25 Brno Kabinet Muz, Czech Republic

Apr 26: Ebensee Kino, Austria

Apr 27: Prague Bike Jesus, Czech Republic

Apr 29: Bern Dachstock, Switzerland

Apr 30: Bologna Freakout, Italy

May 01 Torino El Paso, Italy

May 02 Schwenningen Pink Gorilla, Germany

May 03: Besancon La Rodia, France

"We were all looking to go with something more raw and aggressive than the previous releases." Chris Spencer said earlier this year, comparing Gone Dark to his band's 2020 self-titled album and 2021's EP01. "There was a real desire to capture more of what the live performances had been like. With this one, we had plenty of time to develop a full, cohesive album joining songs together with interstitial pieces more like a live performance would be. With Gone Dark we have arrived at a place where we fully understand who we are as a band, so it's a bit more focused and relentless."