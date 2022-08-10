HRH Prog XIII reschedules to Sheffield in 2023

HRH Prog has announced the postponement of HRH Prog XIII from Leeds in September to Sheffield in April 2023. This despite organisers claims the event was "virtually Sold Out", throwing into confusion the plans and finances of bands and fans alike. It's the latest in a string of postponements and rescheduling to hit recent HRH Prog events.

HRH Prog XIII, which was due to have been headlined by Big Big Train and The Flower Kings, was also set to feature performancesCurved Air, John Lees' Barclay James Harvest, German prog rockers RPWL, The Tirith, Stray, Lost Stoned Pandas, Seas Of Mirth, Mindspeak and Mobius.

In an e-mail to attendees and bands, organisers cite "logistical and operational challenges" behind the decision. The new dates, April 14 and 15, coincide with the start of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, on April 15.

"We are writing to you as we are currently experiencing some logistical and operational challenges putting on this show at the scheduled venue in Leeds," the organisers say in the e-mail. "We also are having some issues with fans and bands travelling in who are experiencing huge price hikes in travel. As nearly 29% of our fans are fly ins we think it would be better to reschedule to another date where they can buy in advance and not pay treble the costs.

"The show is virtually Sold Out and all your tickets and packages have been transferred over to the new dates. For those who had hotel packages, these have now been booked automatically in one of the HRH featured hotels in Sheffield close to the venue. We are in the process of reconfirming all bands and will advise of final slots once its 100% finished."

The news did not go down well with fans online. Ed van der Meerondonk, who was planning to attend from the Netherlands, posted on Facebook: "Not again! We had tickets for HRH 12 in Great Yarmouth (April 2022) which is postponed until November 2023 with a different line-up. And we will not get our money back. And now this! We also had tickets for HRH 13 in Leeds and hotel booked (travelling from The Netherlands). It's postponed until April 2023. And it clashes with ArtRock festival in Germany for which we already have early bird tickets (like every year)."