HRH Prog XII postpones to November 2023

By ( ) published

Three-day prog event, set to be headlined by Tangerine Dream and Pendragon, postpones to 2023

Tangerine Dream
(Image credit: Jim Rakete)

HRH Prog XII has been postponed to November 2023. The event was due to take place over three days at the HRH resort in Great Yarmouth in East Anglia from March 17-20, headlined by Tangerine DreamPendragon and The Earth Band, featuring original Manfred Mann's Earth Band guitarist Mick Rogers.

In a short statement on their website the organisers say: "HRH Prog 12 - Great Yarmouth, has been postponed from March 2022 to November 2023. Information has been e-mailed to all lead bookers. If you have not received the e-mail please call 0207 193 1845."

Also  featured on the bill is a were Headspace, Solstice, Magenta, Galahad, Godsticks, I Am The Manic Whale, Abel Ganz, Kepler Ten, IT, Doris Brendel and more.

Pendragon recently announced that they were pulling all 2022 live dates due to the continued uncertainty that Covid is causing the live sector at the moment, although German synth proggers Tangerine Dream will be touring the UK in support of their new album Raum in March.

