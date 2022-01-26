Ramblin' Man Fair postpones to 2023

Classic rock, prog and outlaw country festival Ramblin' Man Fair have announced the festival will not take place this year. The festival, which last took place in 2019, cited ongoing Covid uncertainty and the lack of availability of major US and European artists for this year's event as the reasons behind the postponement.

The festival, which changed ownership last year, states it will return to the Mote Park site in 2023, and have booked their chosen weekend with the local council and are looking to make their first major announcement for next year in six week's time.

The full statement reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of Ramblin' Man Fair 2022. We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we have been busy weighing up all possible options. Sadly, we have reached our final decision.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic and the wave of cancellations that is seeing a disruption to US and EU artists, it has become increasingly difficult to bring you the incomparable RMF experience in full force. With our heavy reliance on US artists, Ramblin’ Man is particularly vulnerable. With US flights opening up, there can be no doubt the virus will continue to spread quickly.

"With all of this, it’s still far too big a risk for RMF with its international artists and focus. After all, we want to keep our lineup full of as many US bands as possible. But rest assured, we will ramble again on the sacred grounds of Mote Park, as today we have booked our date with Maidstone Council for 2023! We have some amazing headliners ready to rock our stages, which we hope to reveal to you all very soon.

"The festival will be bigger and better than before, with an exciting line already coming together. Across the weekend, you can expect artist residencies, improved camping, brand new attractions, augmented experiences, fine cigars, new whiskeys and top tequillas, an even wider array of quality food, and of course an incomparable range of real ale choices!

"Keep an eye out for our first announcement, which will be coming in just 6 weeks time!

"A huge thank you goes out to all our loyal ticket holders for their continued support. All tickets, will of course, be rolled over automatically.

"We apologise for the extended silence over the past months during our transition from Spirit of Rock which has taken longer than expected. However, we would like to take this opportunity to stress that communication will become a priority moving forwards. RMF is more than just a festival, it’s a community which has been built over the years, and we will continue to honour that fine tradition."