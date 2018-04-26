Hilary Woods Releases Stream Of New Single Black Rainbow

Irish multi-instrumentalist and singer Hilary Woods has released a stream of her new single Black Rainbow.

Black Rainbow is taken from Woods' forthcoming debut album Colt, which will be released through Sacred Bones Records on June 8. She has previously released two EPs, 2014's Night and 2016's Heartbox, her work being described variously as "ominous and dreamlike", "sonically spectral" and bewitching".

"Black Rainbow was so named because I loved that image, the idea that when that’s all one can see overhead, when a relationship is dying between two people that once loved each other very much - there is no choice but to believe that there is something better for you at the end of it all," Woods explains to Prog.

Woods will be performing live at St. Pancras Church on June 11 and also as part of Robert Smith's Meltdown Festival on June 20. You can hear Black Rainbow via the video below.