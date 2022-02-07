High Pulp release video for All Roads Lead To Los Angeles

Check out the brand new video from US experimental jazz-based collective High Pulp for All Roads Lead To Los Angeles below.

The new single is taken from the Seattle-based septet's second album Pursuit Of Ends, which will be released through ANTI- Records on April 15.

“We’re a bunch of outsiders who refused to be kept out,” says High Pulp drummer Bobby Granfelt. “We’ve never had an academic approach to jazz as most of us grew up playing in DIY bands, so it was the rawness and the energy and the absolute freedom of the music that called to us in the first place.”

Drawing on bebop, punk rock, shoegaze, hip-hop and electronic music, experimental jazz act High Pulp's sound has been likened to everything from Miles Davis and Duke Ellington to Aphex Twin and My Bloody Valentine.

High Pulp released their debut album Bad Juice in 2018, followed by a three volume set of EP’s titled Mutual Attraction, which includes reimagined works by artists such as Sun Ra, Cortex and Frank Ocean. Pursuit Of Ends is the product of recording sessions that took place during lockdown.

“Having to start working remotely actually allowed us to try things that I don’t think we ever would have otherwise,” keyboard player Rob Homan reflects. “The process enabled us to walk the line between our more freewheeling, improvisatory jazz instincts and our more highly composed, electronic impulses, and what we ended up with was a really satisfying balance between the individual and the collective.”

Pre-order The Pursuit Of Ends.

(Image credit: ANTI- Records)

High Pulp: Pursuit Of Ends

1. Ceremony

2. All Roads Lead To Los Angeles (feat Jaleel Shaw)

3. Blaming Mercury

4. Window To A Shimmering World

5. Chemical X

6. A Ring On Each Finger

7. Kamishinjo (feat Jacob Mann)

8. Inner Crooner

9. Wax Hands (feat Brandee Younger)

10. You’ve Got To Pull It Up From The Ground (feat Theo Croker)