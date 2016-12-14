Hexvessel release short concert film

Hexvessel have released a short concert film shot at Menuo Juodaragis Festival.

The Finnish outfit performed at the event, held in the national forest of Lithuania, in support of Hexvessel’s third album When We Are Death which launched this year.

Hexvessel say: “Our idea was to try to capture a sense of the transcendental nature of one of our live shows, when you set our music to the backdrop of the forest at an event that has great meaning for us spiritually.

“Menuo Juodaragis is one of those such magic events – a pagan festival held deep in the wilds of Lithuania on a beautifully lush island surrounded by forests, it is an event which celebrates our culture and heritage and it is utterly unique in Europe.”

They add: “It’s a place where you can feel the ancients breath, you can sense a great unity of spirit and mind and it’s a very warm and inclusive, familiar atmosphere.

“Here you know the real meaning of what it was to truly know the earth and the universe. It was a beautiful and life-changing event.

“We were delighted to feel bound and compelled together with people from all parts of the world who had travelled there to get some sense of an old and almost forgotten religion.”

Watch the video below.

Hexvessel have also scheduled a 10-date run in Finland with Kairon Irse and Death Hawks in February 2017.

Hexvessel Finland tour 2017

Feb 02: Oulu 45 Special

Feb 03: Seinajoki Bar 15

Feb 04: Jyvaskyla Tanssisali Lutakko

Feb 09: Helsinki Tavastia Klubi

Feb 10: Hameenlinna Suistoklubi

Feb 11: Tampere Olumpia Kortteli

Feb 17: Lahti Ravintola Torvi

Feb 18: Turku Dynamo

Feb 24: Joensuu Ravintola Kerubi

Feb 25: Kouvola Bar Downtown

