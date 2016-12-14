Supergroup The Damned Things to launch new EP

Supergroup The Damned Things are working on a new EP.

The band features Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy, Keith Buckley of Every Time I Die, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Rob Caggiano of Volbeat and former Anthrax and Every Time I Die ex-bassist Josh Newton. Their sole release was 2010’s debut album, Ironiclast.

Hurley says they’d have to wait until everyone’s schedules are cleared before they take their next record on tour.

He told 100 Words Or Less: “I recorded five songs for an EP with The Damned Things. I don’t think we’ll be playing, Anthrax is still touring on their last record. Every Time I Die just put out their new record. Who else?

“I think Josh Newton has been playing lately. He tech’d for Joe for awhile, I’m not sure if he’ll be back when we’re back. So you know, that’s all over the place.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Anthrax announced a 2017 UK tour on which they will perform 1987 album Among The Living in its entirety to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Volbeat have also confirmed a “truly special” European tour in August and September next year.

Anthrax 2017 UK Among The Living 30th anniversary tour

Feb 09: Birmingham O2 Institute

Feb 10: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb 11: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 14: Manchester Academy

Feb 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Feb 16: Newcastle Northumbria University

Feb 17: Norwich UEA

Volbeat European tour 2017

Aug 23: Hamburg Open Air am Volkspark, Germany

Aug 24: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Aug 26: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Aug 28: Moenchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Aug 30: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Sep 01: Graz Messe Graz, Austria

Sep 03: Schweinfurt Willy-Sachs Stadion, Germany

Sep 05: Eindhoven Strijp, Netherlands

Sep 07: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Sep 09: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

