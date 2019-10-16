Here's the setlist from Tool's first show since the release of Fear Inoculum

Tool performed their first show since the release of their new album, Fear Inoculum, last night.

Playing to a 60,000-strong crowd at Sacramento's Aftershock Festival, Tool headlined the Sunday night of the event, which also saw sets from Slipknot, Korn, Blink-182 and more over the weekend.

As with every band with a new album to promote, Fear Inoculum made up 28% of the band's set, with Fear Inoculum and Pneuma's live debuts taking place during the set. Older stuff was amply represented, though, with three tracks from Ænima, two from 10,000 Days, while Lateralus and Opiate got one a piece.

It was a festival set, so naturally ran a few songs shorter than you might expect from one of their own tour dates. Still, it's a good indication of what fans might be able to expect if heading to see them live.

Tool played on the Monster Energy Stage at Aftershock Festival from 7:25-8:55pm. You can check out the full setlist below.

Tool Aftershock 2019 setlist

1. Fear Inoculum (live debut)

2. Ænema

3. The Pot

4. Invincible

5. Part Of Me

6. Parabola

7. Jambi

8. Forty Six & 2

9. (-) Ions

10. Stinkfist (extended version)

11. Pneuma (live debut)