Helmet cancel US tour over financial concerns and poor ticket sales

Helmet have cancelled a 14-date US tour due to kick off next month – citing financial concerns and lower-than-expected ticket sales.

The New York noise-rock heroes announced the tour earlier this year, while also announcing a European trek. The European shows have not been affected, but all 14 US dates have been pulled.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the band say: "Helmet regrets to announce we are having to cancel the upcoming US tour with Local H. The cancellation is caused by a mix of significant financial concerns and lower-than-expected ticket sales which is a common problem for many artists this year.

"We look forward to getting back out on the road in 2025. In the meantime our European Tour this November goes ahead as planned."

Mainman Page Hamilton adds: "As much as we’d love to be getting back out on the road and playing, this one was not lining up well for us. We’re excited about our upcoming November/December European tour which is looking great and we will reconvene in 2025 for more US dates."

Helmet are the latest band to cancel tour dates this year. The Black Keys pulled back on a series of arena dates, saying they would eventually announce replacement shows in more "intimate" venues.

Journey cancelled their UK and Ireland tour, due to start in October.

And Queens of the Stone Age also cancelled a run of shows this year.

Cancelled Helmet 2024 US Tour

Sep 19: Hampton Beach Wally’s, NH

Sep 20: Norwalk District Music Hall, CT

Sep 22 :Brooklyn Brooklyn Made, NY

Sep 23: Wilmington The Queen, DE

Sep 24: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Sep 26: Mechanicsburg Lovedraft’s Brewing Co., PA

Sep 27: Columbus The King of Clubs, OH

Sep 28: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 29: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Oct 01: Destin, Club LA, FL

Oct 02: Jefferson Southport Music Hall, LA

Oct 03: Little Rock The Rev Room, AR

Oct 04: Tulsa The Vanguard, OK

Oct 05: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS