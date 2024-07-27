Queens of the Stone Age cancel more European shows as frontman Josh Homme recovers from emergency surgery

Queens of the Stone Age have cancelled more European shows as frontman Josh Homme recovers from emergency surgery.

The band have pulled out of seven festival appearances a month after they cancelled eight European tour dates for Homme to return to the USA for emergency surgery, the details of which were not shared.

The latest shows to be cancelled are QOTSA's scheduled appearances at Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden; Oya Festival in Oslo, Norway; Syd for Solen in Copenhagen, Denmark; Festival Cabaret Vert in Ardenne, France; Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands; Pukkelpop in Hasselt, Belgium; and Villar de Mouros in Caminha, Portugal.

In a statement, the band say: "Due to continued medical care, it is under doctors orders that Josh Homme remain in their care in the United States. The Homme family and QOTSA are so grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and kind understanding during this time."

The previous cancellations affected scheduled appearances in France, Slovakia, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, Hungary and Greece. Homme had also revealed his band's intention to play a show in the Paris Catacombs as part of that run, with that show also cancelled.

That earlier statement from the band said: "Queens regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery.

"Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Queens are gutted we aren't able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."

It's not clear whether the band will be able to perform at an upcoming run of US and Mexico dates, due to kick off in Boston on September 27. As it stands, those shows have not been pulled.

QOTSA released their latest album In Times New Roman... last year.

Please check festival websites for further information. pic.twitter.com/6lxR7NvFB1July 26, 2024

Sep 27: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Sep 28: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

Sep 29: Soundside Music Festival, Bridgeport, CT

Oct 01: Andrew J Brady Music Centre, Cincinnati, OH

Oct 02: Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago, IL

Oct 04: Breese Stevens Field, Madison, WI

Oct 06: Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, TN

Oct 12: Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico