Journey cancel upcoming UK and Ireland tour due to "circumstances beyond the band's control"

Journey have cancelled their upcoming UK and Ireland tour. The run of dates was due to begin on October 30 at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with support from Cheap Trick. The news was broken in an email sent to ticketholders.

"Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately cancelled,” the message read. “Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."

The cancellation arrives just days after keyboardist Jonathan Cain sued guitarist Neal Schon in the latest in an ongoing series of legal battles. In the dispute, detailed in court dockets filed in the state of Delaware on July 30, Cain petitions the court to appoint a third director of the pair's Freedom 2020 company so that matters related to alleged financial mismanagement on the part of Schon may be resolved.

"There’s always going to be bumps in the road,” Cain told Classic Rock in 2022. “No forty-year relationship is ever not going to have them."

Journey are currently on the road in the US with Def Leppard, and these dates remain unaffected. Tickets for Journey's upcoming shows in Japan, which preceded the now-cancelled UK dates, are still on sale.

ã€Journey / ã‚¸ãƒ£ãƒ¼ãƒ‹ãƒ¼ ã€‘å¾…æœ›ã®ã‚¸ãƒ£ãƒ‘ãƒ³ãƒ„ã‚¢ãƒ¼ã«è¿½åŠ å…¬æ¼”æ±ºå®šï¼ï¼ - YouTube Watch On

Aug 07: New York Citi Field, NY*#

Aug 12: Arlington Global Life Field, TX*#

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX*#

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX*#

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN*#

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*#

Aug 25: Inglewood Sofi Stadium*, CA#

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA*#

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA*#

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA^#

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO^#

Oct 19: Osaka Sub Arena, Japan

Oct 21: Yokohama Convention Hall, Japan

Oct 23: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

Oct 24: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

#with Def Leppard

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

Tickets are on sale now.