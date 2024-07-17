Helmet announce US tour, plus UK and European dates celebrating the 30th anniversary of Betty

New York noise-rock heroes Helmet have announced tours of the US and Europe.



Page Hamilton's band will play US shows promoting their latest album, 2023’s Left, on a co-headlining venture with Local H, then travel to Europe to play special shows performing their third album, 1994's Betty in full. The Betty 30th Anniversary Tour will kick off on November 15 in Prague, Czech Republic, and run through to December 10, wrapping up at the Electric Ballroom in London.



Page Hamilton says: “I swore off anniversary tours after Meantime & Betty 20th celebrations, but we worked with our former label to re-release Betty in the US and decided to. We’re stoked to get back to Europe to perform the entire Betty album for the last time. It’s been 30 years since we released it; we just did a US limited edition version that includes songs that were not on the original release. See you soon!”



The reissued, expanded Betty vinyl features five additional songs - Flushings, Thick, Pariah, Biscuits for Smut (Mutt Mix) and Biscuits for Smut (Pooch Mix) - plus new artwork by Derek Hess.

Sep 19: Hampton Beach Wally’s, NH

Sep 20: Norwalk District Music Hall, CT

Sep 22 :Brooklyn Brooklyn Made, NY

Sep 23: Wilmington The Queen, DE

Sep 24: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Sep 26: Mechanicsburg Lovedraft’s Brewing Co., PA

Sep 27: Columbus The King of Clubs, OH

Sep 28: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 29: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Oct 01: Destin, Club LA, FL

Oct 02: Jefferson Southport Music Hall, LA

Oct 03: Little Rock The Rev Room, ARE

Oct 04: Tulsa The Vanguard, OK

Oct 05: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS



Nov 15: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 17: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland

Nov 18: Poznan Blue Note, Poland

Nov 20: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 21: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Nov 22: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 23: Chemnitz AJZ, Germany

Nov 25: Liège Reflektor, Belgium

Nov 26: Gent Handelsbeurs, Belgium

Nov 27: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

Nov 28: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Nov 29: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Nov 30: Geneva PTR/Undertown, Switzerland

Dec 01: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Dec 02: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 03: Budapest Analog Music Hall, Hungary

Dec 05 – Bologna Locomotivclub, Italy

Dec 07: Belfort La Poudriere, France

Dec 08: Haarlem Patronaat, Holland

Dec 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK





Tickets go on sale on July 19.