Held By Trees release stunning video for new single Mysterium

New instrumental project Held By Trees introduce themselves with a stunning new video for their brand new single Mysterium, which you can watch below. It's released through Tweed Jacket Music on November 12.

Described by mainman David Joseph, as “somewhere between latter Talk Talk and Gilmour-era Pink Floyd”, Mysterium is taken from the band's self-titled debut album, which is planned for an April 2022 release.

“Held by Trees is an instrumental project recruiting outstanding musicians from across the world, the collective includes some of my musical heroes and influencers including seven veterans of the much venerated seminal Talk Talk records Spirit of Eden, Laughing Stock, and frontman Mark Hollis’ 1998 solo record," adds Joseph.

"It’s a bit of a fantasy record for sleeve-note readers like me. Leaning into the influence of great British bands such as Pink Floyd, Radiohead and the aforementioned Talk Talk, we took an approach to recording that set the sublime cast of collaborators free to improvise over my compositions, just as the later Talk Talk and Mark’s own solo works were recorded. The result is an album that evokes pastoral beauty, classic English melancholy, and the universal language of music that provides solace to listeners.”

Jospeh has amassed a stellar cast list for Held By Trees, including no less than seven Talk Talk/Mark Hollis veterans, including guitarist Robbie Macintosh, drummer Martin Ditcham, pianist Laurence Pendrous as well as engineers Phill Brown and Denis Blackham, bassist Simon Edwards, and flute/clarinet master, Andreas Panayi.

The album also features appearances from former Dire Straits guitarist David Knopfler, former Pink Floyd member Tim Renwick, trumpeter Gary Alesbrook (Noel Gallagher) and keyboard player Mike Smith (Blur, Gorillaz).

Pre-order Held By Trees.