Heilung announce new tour dates for 2021

Heilung will be touring Europe and beyond in winter 2021. The rescheduled shows include a very special performance at Brixton Academy in London on December 8. Labelmates Gaahls Wyrd will also join them for selected dates which are in support of the band’s album Futha, which was released via Season Of Mist in 2019.

Heilung, which means ‘healing’ in German, use ideas cast in the Iron Age and Viking period to create their sound experience, often utilising unusual ‘instruments’ in their songs, including running water, bones, and reconstructed swords and shields.

Tickets go on sale on September 21, 2020, and are expected to sell out quickly. Check out the latest dates below.

Heilung 2021 tour dates

05.10: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheater, USA

04.11: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

07.11: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland

12.11: Prague Forum Karlin*, Czech Republic

17.11: Munich Zenith*, Germany

19.11: Berlin Tempodrom*, Germany

03.12: Tilburg 013*, Netherlands

05.12: Zürich Halle 622*, Switzerland

08.12: London O2 Brixton Academy*, UK

10.12: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland

12.12: Brussels Cirque Roya*, Belgium

14.12: Paris Olympia*, France

16.12: Bochum Ruhrcongress*, Germany

18.12: Copehagen Forum Black Box*, Denmark



*Support from Gaahls Wyrd