Heilung add more live dates to upcoming European tour

Pagan folk collective Heilung have added further live dates to their extensive Amplified History European tour, which runs from October through to January.
The band have added an extra French show at the Transbordeur venue in Lyon on December 11, there will also be a second Dutch show at the 013 in Tilburg on the 6th of January besides the already sold out date of January 12.
"It has been wonderful to feel the ground shake under our feet again on the various festival stages around Europe this summer and experiencing the joy of all of you being able to reunite, sing and dance in large gatherings again," the band state. "It has been like a colourful sunrise after a long night. We are now ready for our next step on our continent: The Europe Tour. We would like to give thanks to everyone working hard behind the curtains for the past two/three years to make this happen. It has not been easy sorting out as the world has changed. On this tour we are bringing you our newest studio album Drif. “Drif” means “gathering”, just like we will gather again to heal, bond, and create, and be greater together."
Support on all dates comes from Faroese singer songwriter Eivør and Italian multi-instrumentalist Lili Refrain.
"We are deeply honoured to reveal that the amazing artists Eivør and Lili Refrain will be joining us on this tour, we look forward spending time with you on the road," add Heilung. "This will truly be a once in a lifetime experience. See you all out there."
Heilung released their most recent album Drif in August.
Heilung Amplified History tour dates
Oct26: DEN Copenhagen Forum Black Box
Oct 28: SWE Stockholm Annexet
Oct 30: FIN Helsinki Black Box
Nov 2: POL Krakow ICE Krakow Congress Center
Nov 4: CZE Prague Forum Karlin
Nov 6: GER Halle (Saale) Händel-Halle
Nov 8: SWI Zurich Halle 662
Nov 11: BEL Brussels Cirque Royal
Nov 13: GER Berlin Tempodrom
Nov 16: GER Bochum Ruhrcongress
Nov 18: FRA Paris L'Olympia
Dec 2: HUN Budapest Barba Negra
Dec 5: SLO Ljubljana Hala Tivoli
Dec 7: GER Frankfurt Jahrhundert Halle
Dec 9: ITA Milan Alcatraz
Dec 11: FRA Lyon Transbordeur **NEW DATE**
Dc 14: GER Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegelsaal
Dec 16: AUS Vienna Gasometer
Dec 18: GER Munchen Zenith
HEILUNG EU/UK Tour 2023
Jan 6: NED Tilburg 013 **NEW DATE**
Jan 8: FRA Rouen Le 106
Jan 10: FRA Metz La Bam
Jan 12: NED Tilburg 013
Jan 14: UK LondonO2 Academy Brixton
Jan 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Jn 18: IRE Dublin National Stadium
Jan 22: UK Glasgow Barrowland
HEILUNG Pacific Dates 2023
Mar 2: AUS Sydney Big Top, Luna Park
Mar 4: AUS Melbourne Forum
Mar 11: THA Bangkok Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre