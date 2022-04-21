Listen to Lili Refrain's otherworldly new album Mana here!

Experimental multi-instrumentalist Lili Refrain releases her latest album, Mana, on April 21 via Subsound and to celebrate, she'll be performing it in full as part of a very special set at Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands on the same day. You can stream the studio version now below.

“Mana is an album totally different from anything I've composed up until now," she says of the album she recorded at Rome's 16th Cellar Studio. "I felt the need to experiment with the use of new instruments and take a totally new path. Compared to my previous album, Mana is the most ritual in some ways."

Refrain, who was born in Italy, released her self-titled debut in 2007 and experimented with doom and chorale elements on 2013 follow-up Kawax. In 2020, she released the 22-minute, three-part ULU, which saw her taking a new approach and her latest finds her branching out even further with audible elements of Anna von Hausswolff, Swans and Wardruna. She previewed her eclectic new style in March 2022 with lead single, Mami Wata, in which she favours synths and looped vocals over her trademark guitars.

"In Malaysia, [Mana] means life force, power that comes from within, and it's the result of a very careful listening to the outside and hard work on oneself," she explains of the album title. "It is a hope. It is a small gift shared with anyone who needs strength and who, like me, perceives this particular historical moment as something deeply sick to be totally subverted and healed.“

Stream the full album below.

Lili Refrain 2022 European tour

Apr 21: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, NL

Apr 22: Mannheim Der Kult, DE

Apr 23: Jena Trafo, DE

Apr 29: Torino Ziggy, IT

May 13: Modena Centrale 66, IT

May 14: Busto Arsizio Circolo Gagarin, IT

May 20: Helsinki Sonic Rites, FIN

May 26: Ghent Dunk! Festival, BE

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, FR

Jun 26: Rock in Bourlon, FR

July 09: Kavala MammothFest, GR

Aug 15: Gdansk United Arts Festival, PL

Aug 19: Budapest Fekete Zaj Festival , HU

Sep 16: Bologna Circolo Dev, IT

Sep 17: Vicenza Bocciodromo, IT

Sep 18: Mezzago Bloom, IT

Sep 29: RomeLargo Venue, IT

Oct 07: Barcelona AMFest, ES

