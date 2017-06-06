Heavy Metal Truants charity auction is now live

This year’s Heavy Metal Truants charity auction has just launched. The cycling club, set up by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and fellow industry bigwig Alexander Milas, departs on its annual 164-mile fund-raising ride to the Download Festival tomorrow morning, and is aiming to raise £150,000 for causes including Nordoff Robbins, Childline, and Teenage Cancer Trust.

The first six items up for auction this year are now online.

A Fender Geddy Lee Signature Model Jazz Bass guitar autographed by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush

A Les Paul Guitar is signed by all current members of Metallica: Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, and James Hetfield

The lyrics of Bon Jovi’s classic Livin’ On A Prayer, personally handwritten by Jon Bon Jovi

A presentation disc of Motorhead’s final abvum, Bad Magic, signed by Phil Campbell, Mikkey D, and Lemmy Kilmister

A highly collectable painting of George Harrison by world-renowned pop and rock portrait artist Barry Novis

A rare Grateful Dead poster, signed by the band the day before their show in Santa Clara on June 27th, 2015

More items will be added to the auction on July 4.

“This is all about community and doing some good in the world,” says Smallwood. “It’s that sense of community that’s at the core of heavy metal culture, and it’s also been key to the success of the Heavy Metal Truants, because people at every level of our world have truly pulled together to make this happen.”

“In five short years, the Heavy Metal Truants has truly taken on a life of its own,” adds Milas. “From our 164-mile battle with the hills and the heat next week, to our first-ever charity single, to a truly one-of-a-kind memorabilia auction, it’s testament how metal fans respond when they see good causes worth fighting for. Please help us spread the word, and help support these charities who do such inspiring work every single day.”

