Steel Panther: why we love Download Festival

Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia says that Download Festival played an important part is getting the band established in the UK.

“It holds a special place on my heart because it’s the first festival we ever played,” Stix tells Classic Rock. “Andy Copping [Download promoter] brought us out a week after our first album came out. He had the foresight to bring us out, and the UK fans embraced us from the very get-go.

“It’s an amazing festival. I’ve played a lot of rock’n’roll festivals, and there’s something special and kinda majestic about Download. It’s got that mystique. You’ve got to really get prepared for Download, especially if you’re on the main stage. It’s not something you take lightly. You’ve got to go out there and kill.”

Referring to the band’s triumphant 2014 appearance at the festival, Stix says, “It was phenomenal. When you start playing music and you’re a rock’n’roll kid, you imagine playing to 80 or 90,000 people and them all loving what you’re doing. And to be able to actually do that, especially at a place like Download, and have that reception from your fans… it’s indescribable.

“For us, it’s a party. And when you’re at a party, everyone is involved in it. Everybody’s interacting, and it’s like one giant rager. That’s how we like to do it.”

Steel Panther’s new album Lower The Bar is out now. The band head out on tour in April (dates below) and play Download Festival on Sunday June 11. Tickets are on sale now.

