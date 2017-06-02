Heavy Metal Truants and Lounge Kittens team up for charity single

The Heavy Metal Truants will be making their fifth charity bike ride to Donington for Download festival next week, starting on Wednesday June 7.

To kick off their week of fundraising, the Truants have teamed up with long-time supporters The Lounge Kittens to record a cover of Bicycle Race by Queen to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff Robbins, and Childline.

Mixed by Olli Daffarn at Blue Dot studios, Bicycle Race is available for purchase from Amazon for 99p.

The Truants will also be launching their annual Monster Rock Auction on June 6 and 6pm BST. The first round of high-end items will include a bass guitar donated by Geddy Lee of Rush, handwritten Livin’ On A Prayer lyrics written by Jon Bon Jovi, rare original and signed Grateful Dead artwork, a signed Metallica Les Paul guitar, and a rare original oil-on-canvas portrait of The Beatles’ George Harrison by famed pop and rock artist Barry Novis.

To date, the Heavy Metal Truants have raised £338,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff Robbins and Childline, and hope to raise another £150,000 this year. You can donate to the Truants via their JustGiving page.

