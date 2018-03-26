Heart Of A Coward return with vocalist Kaan Tasan - launch video for Collapse

Heart Of A Coward have announced that they’ve recruited No Consequence vocalist Kaan Tasan.

He’s been brought into the fold to replace Jamie Graham who left the band in March last year to spend more time with his family.

And to mark the introduction of Tasan, Heart Of A Coward have released a video for their new track Collapse and announced four live dates in England for later this year.

The band say in a statement: “With over 200 submissions to consider, we all had something specific in mind. By no means did we want a carbon copy. We wanted someone that could give the band a new lease of life.

“As soon as we heard Kaan’s demos we all felt it was a no brainer. Already a good friend of the band, Kaan has been on the road with us and seen it all – so is no stranger to the way we do things.

“We are all really excited to release our new single Collapse. This new chapter has rekindled our love for the band and writing music together.”

Tasan adds: “It’s been an exciting new path joining Heart Of A Coward. I’ve always been a fan of the band so to be involved in writing the next record is an awesome experience to say the least!

“The transformation has felt completely natural and everything has clicked straight away. It’s an exciting year for the band and I’m looking forward to taking to the stage and leading our most ferocious live shows to date!”

Find a list of the band’s tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on March 29.

May 30: London Boston Music Room

May 31: Birmingham Asylum 2

Jun 01: Manchester Rebellion

Jun 02: Bournemouth The Anvil