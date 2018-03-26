Amon Amarth say new material “sounds amazing”

Amon Amarth have given an update on how work on their next studio album is progressing.

Their last record was 2016’s Jomsviking, with bassist Ted Lundström revealing further news when he spoke with Heavy magazine at Melbourne’s Download festival.

He says: “We’re half way through writing the new album – and the new stuff sounds amazing, so we’re really stoked to get back into the studio as soon as possible.”

As for the direction on the new material, Lundström adds: “We’re always trying to take it to the next step, but in the end, even when we’re like, ‘We’re going to do something really different,’ it will still end up sounding like Amon Amarth anyway. We’re doomed. We’re always going to sound like this!”

Amon Amarth have a handful of tour dates planned over the coming weeks, with their next show scheduled to take place at Brisbane’s Tivoli on March 27.

Find their remaining tour dates below.

In November last year, Amon Amarth released a retro-styled mobile game which featured chip tune covers of tracks including Guardians Of Asgaard, As Loke Falls, Twilight Of The Thunder God, Death In Fire and Raise Your Horns.

Mar 27: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Mar 29: Tokyo Ex Theater, Japan

Mar 31: Osaka Imp Hall, Japan

Apr 02: Tokyo Zepp Tokyo, Japan

