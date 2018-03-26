Trending

Watch Behemoth perform The Satanist live

By News  

Behemoth share live footage of The Satanist - video taken from their upcoming Messe Noire package

Nergal

Behemoth have released a video showcasing their track The Satanist.

The live clip has been taken from the band’s upcoming Messe Noir package, which will launch on April 13 on Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist and guitarist Nergal says: “Messe Noire captures the true intensity of what we do as a band and the energy we share with our fans.

“This is also an exclamation mark – the perfect way to conclude The Satanist cycle which has been an overwhelming experience and amazing chapter in Behemoth‘s career and our lives so far!

“By the release of Messe Noire we would like to hail our legions all around the world for undying support! Now let the art speak.”

Messe Noire is available for pre-order in a variety of packages from the official Behemoth online store.

Nergal and co will head out on tour from May and are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist.

Behemoth Messe Noire contents

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Furor Divinus
  3. Messe Noire
  4. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
  5. Amen
  6. The Satanist
  7. Ben Sahar
  8. In The Absence Ov Light
  9. O Father O Satan O Sun!
  10. Ov Fire And The Void
  11. Conquer All
  12. Pure Evil And Hate
  13. At The Left Hand Ov God
  14. Slaves Shall Serve
  15. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Furor Divinus
  3. Messe Noire
  4. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
  5. Amen
  6. The Satanist
  7. Ben Sahar
  8. In The Absence Ov Light
  9. O Father O Satan O Sun!
  10. Ov Fire And The Void
  11. Conquer All
  12. Chant For Ezkaton 2000

The Satanist: Cinematic Archive

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Messe Noire
  3. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
  4. The Satanist
  5. Ben Sahar
  6. O Father O Satan O Sun!

CD

  1. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
  2. Furor Divinus
  3. Messe Noire
  4. Ora Pro Nobis Luficer
  5. Amen
  6. The Satanist
  7. Ben Sahar
  8. In The Absence Ov Light
  9. O Father O Satan O Sun!

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMPULP SUMMER SLAMManila, Philippines
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PMValley View Casino CenterSan Diego, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PMFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMFox TheaterPomona, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PMPapa Murphy's ParkSacramento, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PMPacific ColiseumVancouver, Canada
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PMSouth Okanagan Events CentrePenticton, Canada
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PMBig FourCalgary, Canada
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PMShaw CentreEdmonton, Canada
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PMBell MTS CentreWinnipeg, Canada
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe DistrictSioux Falls, United States
Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PMThe ArmoryMinneapolis, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PMHollywood Casino AmphitheatreChicago, United States
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PMMichigan Lottery AmphitheatreDetroit, United States
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PMBudweiser StageToronto, Canada
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PMPlace BellLaval, Canada
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PMMohegan SunUncasville, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PMPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, United States
Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Dome at OakdaleWallingford, United States
Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PMSantander ArenaReading, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PMRiverbend Music CenterCincinnati, United States
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PMBLOSSOM MUSIC CENTERCuyahoga Falls, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PMKeyBank PavilionPittsburgh, United States
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PMJiffy Lube LiveBristow, United States
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PMVUHL AmphitheaterVirginia Beach, United States
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PMPNC Music PavilionCharlotte, United States
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PMOrlando AmphitheaterOrlando, United States
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PMSmart Financial CentreHouston, United States
Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of RockCorpus Christi, United States
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PMThe Bomb FactoryDallas, United States
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PMAustin 360 AmphitheaterAustin, United States
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMGefle Metal FestGavle, Sweden
Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PMIlosaarirockJoensuu, Finland
Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PMMetaldaysTolmin, Slovenia
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PMWacken Open AirWacken, Germany
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PMOya FestivalenOslo, Norway
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMBrutal Assault FestivalJaromer, Czech Republic
Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PMInto The GraveLeeuwarden, Netherlands
Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PMAlcatraz Metal FestivalKortrijk, Belgium
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PMSummer BreezeSinbronn, Germany

