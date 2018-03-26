Watch Behemoth perform The Satanist live

Behemoth have released a video showcasing their track The Satanist.

The live clip has been taken from the band’s upcoming Messe Noir package, which will launch on April 13 on Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD via Nuclear Blast.

Vocalist and guitarist Nergal says: “Messe Noire captures the true intensity of what we do as a band and the energy we share with our fans.

“This is also an exclamation mark – the perfect way to conclude The Satanist cycle which has been an overwhelming experience and amazing chapter in Behemoth‘s career and our lives so far!

“By the release of Messe Noire we would like to hail our legions all around the world for undying support! Now let the art speak.”

Messe Noire is available for pre-order in a variety of packages from the official Behemoth online store.

Nergal and co will head out on tour from May and are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist.

Behemoth Messe Noire contents

Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)

Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel Furor Divinus Messe Noire Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer Amen The Satanist Ben Sahar In The Absence Ov Light O Father O Satan O Sun! Ov Fire And The Void Conquer All Pure Evil And Hate At The Left Hand Ov God Slaves Shall Serve Chant For Ezkaton 2000

Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016)

Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel Furor Divinus Messe Noire Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer Amen The Satanist Ben Sahar In The Absence Ov Light O Father O Satan O Sun! Ov Fire And The Void Conquer All Chant For Ezkaton 2000

The Satanist: Cinematic Archive

Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel Messe Noire Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer The Satanist Ben Sahar O Father O Satan O Sun!

CD

Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel Furor Divinus Messe Noire Ora Pro Nobis Luficer Amen The Satanist Ben Sahar In The Absence Ov Light O Father O Satan O Sun!

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM PULP SUMMER SLAM Manila, Philippines Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00PM Valley View Casino Center San Diego, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 5:00PM FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Fox Theater Pomona, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 5:00PM Papa Murphy's Park Sacramento, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:00PM Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, Canada Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5:00PM South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, Canada Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 5:00PM Big Four Calgary, Canada Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5:00PM Shaw Centre Edmonton, Canada Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5:00PM Bell MTS Centre Winnipeg, Canada Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM The District Sioux Falls, United States Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00PM The Armory Minneapolis, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 5:00PM Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 5:00PM Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Detroit, United States Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 5:00PM Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 5:00PM Place Bell Laval, Canada Friday, June 1, 2018 at 5:00PM Mohegan Sun Uncasville, United States Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:00PM PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, United States Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7:00PM The Dome at Oakdale Wallingford, United States Monday, June 4, 2018 at 5:00PM Santander Arena Reading, United States Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00PM Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, United States Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5:00PM BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER Cuyahoga Falls, United States Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 5:00PM KeyBank Pavilion Pittsburgh, United States Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 5:00PM Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, United States Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 5:00PM VUHL Amphitheater Virginia Beach, United States Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, United States Friday, June 15, 2018 at 5:00PM Orlando Amphitheater Orlando, United States Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 5:00PM Smart Financial Centre Houston, United States Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Rock Corpus Christi, United States Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5:00PM The Bomb Factory Dallas, United States Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 5:00PM Austin 360 Amphitheater Austin, United States Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Gefle Metal Fest Gavle, Sweden Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Ilosaarirock Joensuu, Finland Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Metaldays Tolmin, Slovenia Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Oya Festivalen Oslo, Norway Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Brutal Assault Festival Jaromer, Czech Republic Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Into The Grave Leeuwarden, Netherlands Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Belgium Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Summer Breeze Sinbronn, Germany

Behemoth's Nergal: "I feel pumped. I'm hungry"