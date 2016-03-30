Zakk Wylde in Sleeping Dogs video

Zakk Wylde has released a video for his track Sleeping Dogs.

It’s the first single to be taken from Wylde’s upcoming solo album Book Of Shadows II, and is available as an instant download with pre-orders of the album.

Book Of Shadows II is released on April 8 via eOne Music and is the Black Label Society mainman’s first solo effort in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Wylde has weighed in on the debate over whether AC/DC should continue without Brian Johnson, who has been ordered to stop touring or risk going deaf.

Wylde says as long as Johnson has a say in who takes over, it could work.

He tells Artisan News: “Supposedly Bon Scott was talking about how awesome Brian was. He saw him playing one night and he was saying, ‘I saw this singer, this Brian Johnson guy, who’s amazing.’

“And that’s how they got tipped off on Brian, how they knew about him, was through Bon. So who knows? Brian might have one of his buddies he knows that’s a great singer and just pass the torch.”

Zakk Wylde Book Of Shadows II tracklist