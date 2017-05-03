Hear new track from Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham and McVie

Fleetwood Mac duo Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have released an audio stream of their new track Feel About You.

It will feature on the pair’s upcoming album titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, which will launch on June 9 via East West Records.

The collaboration between the pair began in 2014 when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for their On With The Show tour, with album sessions taking place at The Village Studios in Los Angeles.

Buckingham said: “We were exploring a creative process and the identity of the project took on a life organically.

“The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?’”

McVie adds: “We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiralled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us.”

Buckingham and McVie will play dates across North America this summer, while the duo’s album is now available for pre-order.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie tracklist

Sleeping Around The Corner Feel About You In My World Red Sun Love Is Here To Stay Too Far Gone Lay Down For Free Game Of Pretend On With The Show Carnival Begin

Jun 21: Atlanta Chastain Park, GA

Jun 23: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jun 24: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 26: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jun 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 30: Philadelphia Mann Center For The Performing Arts, PA

Jul 02: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 03: Chicago Northerly Island, IL

Jul 05: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 19: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA

Jul 21: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheater, CA

Jul 22: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV

Jul 25: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 27: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

