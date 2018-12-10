Head out on tour with Arch Enemy in Reason To Believe video

Arch Enemy have released a video for their track Reason To Believe.

The song features on their 2017 studio album Will To Power, with the promo mixing live footage with backstage shots from the band's recent tour.

Speaking about his motivation while writing Reason To Believe, guitarist Michael Amott says: “Growing up, I guess I was what would be considered the ‘different kid’, the odd one out at school etc. I fled into my own shell and the music that I loved. Not having a lot friends and not being popular made me who I am today.

“My passion for music is really where I found my identity and also the strength to pull through those not always so easy times as a young teenager. Luckily, I was always obsessed with music, I had a lot of ideas for starting a band even before I hit puberty!

Amott continues: “When I finally saved up enough money to buy my first guitar at the age of 13, I started creating my own songs immediately and started my first band soon thereafter. I haven’t stopped since.

“Music has been with me every step of the way through life and is still, to this day, my best friend and greatest passion. I’m sure a lot of people out there feel the same way.

"Reason To Believe is a song that was born out of reminiscing about my own youth and also the stories from our fans around the world. This one’s for you. Always keep on fighting, my friends!”

Reason To Believe has been released as a limited edition 7-inch single and is backed with a cover of Tears For Fears’ Shout.

Arch Enemy are also planning an album of covers in 2019 titled Covered In Blood. Further details will be revealed in due course.