He Is Legend launch live Air Raid video

He Is Legend have released a live video for their new track Air Raid.

It will feature on the North Carolina outfit’s fifth studio album titled Few, which will launch on April 28 via Spinefarm Records.

Voclaist Schuylar Croom says of the video: “We’ve kept the cathartic experience of a He Is Legend show a strictly personal experience for our fans for some time now.

“Never have we hit this hard before so we decided it was due time that we showcased our live show through a music video.

“This video finally captures what we believe to be our best assets – all of the darkness, sexuality, chaos, and grooviness of a Legend show is encompassed amidst the rhythm of the first track from our new album called Air Raid.”

Croom adds: “This song really highlights our passion and aggression that peppers the entirety of this new record and we couldn’t be more proud.

“Justin Reich came out to capture this unique experience with us in a way that makes you feel like you’re right there in the mix with us. We hope our fans love it and that it turns on some new folks. See ya on the dance floor!”

He Is Legend are currently on the road across the US in support of the new album, which is now available for pre-order. They’ll return to Europe for a run of dates at the end of April.

He Is Legend Few tracklist

Air Raid Sand Beaufort Silent Gold Alley Cat Jordan Gold Dust Call Ins Eastern Locust Fritz The Dog The Vampyre The Garden

Mar 30: Pontiac The Pike Room, MI

Mar 31: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

Apr 01: Northampton The Gin Mill And Grill, PA

Apr 02: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Apr 03: Amityville Music Hall, NY

Apr 04: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Apr 05: Johnson City The Hideaway, TN

Apr 06: West Columbia New Brookland Tavern, SC

Apr 28: Hamburg Kleiner Donner, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium

Apr 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 01: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

May 02: Paris Les Etoiles, France

May 03: Cologne Artheatre, Germany

May 04: Berlin Casseopia, Germany

May 05: Munich Oranjehouse, Germany

May 07: Southampton Joiners, UK

May 08: Manchester Rebellion, UK

May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

May 10: Glasgow G2, UK

May 11: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

May 12: London The Dome, UK

May 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 14: Bristol Exchange Avenue, UK

He Is Legend: Heavy Fruit