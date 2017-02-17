He Is Legend return with new album Few

He Is Legend have announced a new album which will be released later this year.

Entitled Few, it’ll launch on April 28 via Spinefarm Records.

It’s the North Carolina outfit’s first material since 2014’s Heavy Fruit. And to mark the announcement, the band have issued a stream of their new track Sand. Listen to it below.

Singer Schuylar Croom says calls the recording process “taxing” but reveals he didn’t feel pressure while in the studio.

He tell Clrvynt: “I have a hard time knowing what the music sounds like after my vocals are on it. I’m very critical about what it sounds like after I’m done. I’m basically looking for approval from everyone in the band that I didn’t fuck it up.

“This time in the studio was taxing for sure, but I never felt like I was pushing myself to do one thing or another – it was just following what I heard in my head. I don’t think it was ever a matter of me pushing or going too hard.

“I didn’t have the input I maybe needed, so it was like, ‘Okay, whatever you do is what it is.’ There’s a thousand different ways – each song can go in any direction, so I’d often take the first idea and kind of trash it, work on my second idea, and I’ve kind of always done that.

“Whatever vocal idea would pop in my head, I’d work as far away from that as possible.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course. He Is Legend are currently on the road in the US and will head across to Europe in April.

Feb 17: Greensboro The Blind Tiger, NC

Feb 18: Savannah Aura Fest, GA

Feb 19: Atlanta Drunken Unicorn, GA

Mar 01: Nashville The End, TN

Mar 02: Athens El Opry, AL

Mar 03: Memphis Hi-Tone, TN

Mar 04: Little Rock Vino’s, AR

Mar 05: Fayetteville Nomad’s Music Lounge, AR

Mar 06: Tulsa Downtown Lounge, OK

Mar 08: Salt lake City Area 51, UT

Mar 09: Spokane The Pin, WA

Mar 10: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Mar 11: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Mar 12: Walla Walla Main Street Studios, WA

Mar 14: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA

Mar 15: Sacramento Colonial Theatre, CA

Mar 16: West Hollywood The Whiskey, CA

Mar 17: Anaheim Chain reaction, CA

Mar 19: Las Vegas Backstage Bar, NV

Mar 20: Mesa The Nile, AZ

Mar 22: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Mar 23: El Paso Lowbrow Palace, TX

Mar 24: Austin Grizzly Hall, TX

Mar 25: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Mar 26: Grand Prairie So What?! Music festival, TX

Mar 27: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Mar 28: Iowa City Gabes, IA

Mar 29: Grand rapids the Stache, MI

Mar 30: Pontiac The Pike Room, MI

Mar 31: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

Apr 01: Northampton The Gin Mill And Grill, PA

Apr 02: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Apr 03: Amityville Music Hall, NY

Apr 04: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Apr 05: Johnson City The Hideaway, TN

Apr 06: West Columbia New Brookland Tavern, SC

Apr 28: Hamburg Kleiner Donner, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium

Apr 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

May 01: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

May 02: Paris Les Etoiles, France

May 03: Cologne Artheatre, Germany

May 04: Berlin Casseopia, Germany

May 05: Munich Oranjehouse, Germany

May 07: Southampton Joiners, UK

May 08: Manchester Rebellion, UK

May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

May 10: Glasgow G2, UK

May 11: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

May 12: London The Dome, UK

May 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 14: Bristol Exchange Avenue, UK

