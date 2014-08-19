He Is Legend: Heavy Fruit

Just a few months before disbanding in 2009, this much-lauded North Carolina quartet all but abandoned their choppy Southern hardcore for

Though Heavy Fruit still sees the band returning and continuing to explore new territory, guitarist Adam Tanbouz’s swaggering riffs are back with a vengeance. Be Easy and the pugnacious This Will Never Work ooze style, while even the slow-burning Miserable Company and Something Witchy have time to strut. However, it’s more than just bluesy riffs and rhythms, with the twisting No Visitors exploring all manner of textures and dark corners. Even when they dispense with the riffs altogether on the progressive soundscapes of I Sleep Just Fine and the off-the-wall Bethozart, Schuylar Croom’s delicate vocals take centre stage, though it’s not long before waves of distorted noise come flooding back in. Heavy Fruit’s appeal is that each song can spread its own distinctive wings knowing that the all-importnat basics are extremely well covered.

Via Tragic Hero