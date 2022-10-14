Hayley Griffiths to release two new album in January

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Far From Here and MELANIE will highlight two distinct musical sides of UK singer Hayley Griffiths

Hayley Griffths has announced that she will release two different albums in January, that will highlight two different facets of her musical character.

Both Far From Here and MELANIE will be released on January 23. The former, on which Griffith's has worked with former Pallas keyboard player Mike Stobbie, is a Celtic album, while the latter is the very first release from the Hayley Griffiths Band and features a duet between Griffiths and Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio.

"In a distant time and place a Princess had to ex-communicate herself from her own Country because of the infidelity of her lover who she hopes to regain, but there is much more to this story," says Stobbie, who has produced Far From Here, a precursor to the production, This Land, a Celtic opus with many prog overtones which Stobbie has produced, written and composed.

Far From Here features 11 songs; the title track, penned by Stobbie, and the other 10 tracks are brand new cinematic style arrangements of much loved traditional Celtic songs. You can watch a video for first single, Far From Here, below.

MELANIE featuries seven new rock tracks (plus three bonus tracks on the CD version) and has been mixed by Romesh Dodangoda (Motörhead, Bring Me The Horizon, Funeral For A Friend).

Far From Here and MELANIE will also be released as a limited edition combined double vinyl. You can view the artwork for both albums below.


