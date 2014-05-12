Hawkwind extent autumn tour

Hawkwind have added dates to their autumn tour in the run-up to their Hawktoberfest spectacular.

The event also stars Arthur Brown, the Pink Fairies, Senser and Poisoned Electrick Head. It takes place at Manchester’s Academy on October 4.

Before that Hawkwind will now play six standard concerts, with the Pink Fairies appearing at one and Brown at another.

Tickets for all shows except Brighton are on sale now.

Sep 26: Exeter Corn Exchange

Sep 27: St Ives Guildhall

Sep 28: Salisbury City Hall

Sep 29: Brighton Old Market

Oct 02: Leamington Spa Assembly (with the Pink Fairies)

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City (with Arthur Brown)

Oct 04: Hawktoberfest, Manchester