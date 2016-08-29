Hammerfall release The Sacred Vow lyric video

Hammerfall have released a lyric video for their track The Sacred Vow.

The song will feature on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming 10th album Built To Last, which is out on November 4 after they signed with Napalm Records earlier this year.

Hammerfall say: “It’s an entire song from start to finish – despite it being more than 10 weeks to the release. This is our treat to you, the faithful Templars Of Steel, and we sincerely hope you enjoy it.”

The band had been with Nuclear Blast for close to 20 years, but said they joined Napalm Records as they “needed a fresh challenge.”

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak added: “This felt like a right and necessary step at this point in our careers, in order to keep moving forward and upward at a high speed.

“We view this label change as an opportunity to create something special, and firmly believe our best times are still ahead of us. That’s why we’re very, very excited to work with the people at Napalm Records for our upcoming 10th studio album.”

Built To Last, the follow-up to 2014’s ®Evolution, is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles directly via the label’s website.

The Built To Last cover

Hammerfall Built To Last tracklist

Bring It! Hammer High The Sacred Vow Dethrone And Defy Twilight Princess Stormbreaker Built To Last The Star Of Home New Breed Second To None

Hammerfall: "The revolution is for heavy metal to be accepted"