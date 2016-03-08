Hammerfall to release album no.10 in November

Hammerfall have signed a record deal with Napalm Records to release their 10th album.

In December, the Swedish outfit revealed they’d been working on the follow-up to 2014’s ®Evolution while on the road. And it’s been announced that it’ll arrive on November 4.

Hammerfall guitarist Oscar Dronjak says: “Hammerfall has been very successful and happy with Nuclear Blast for almost 20 years, but in order for us to continue to grow as a band and reach new heights we needed a fresh challenge.

“This felt like a right and necessary step at this point in our careers, in order to keep moving forward and upward at a high speed.

“We view this label change as an opportunity to create something special, and firmly believe our best times are still ahead of us. That’s why we’re very, very excited to work with the people at Napalm Records for our upcoming 10th studio album.”

Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser adds: “The signing of this extraordinary band is the major milestone for Napalm Records. Hammerfall’s signing unlocks a lifetime achievement for all of us at Napalm Records, but also for me personally.

“We put all of our efforts into making this happen as a team, as we believe Hammerfall are one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Hammerfall feature on Metal Hammer’s Roadkill, out now via Apple’s App Store and Google Play.