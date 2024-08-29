“I really thought this album might be the last one I ever made…”: Halsey shares time-warping trailer for new album The Great Impersonator

Halsey has shared details of her forthcoming new fifth album, The Great Impersonator, which is set to arrive some time later this year.

So far from the record, the star has shared the recent singles Lonely Is The Muse - inspired by her work with Nine Inch Nails - as well as The End and Lucky.

Alongside the news, Halsey has unveiled a new time-warping trailer, which sees her take inspiration from across a multitude of genres.

In the clip, her narration begins with a reflection on her diagnosis of Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022: "I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made. When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could have all been different” .

She continues, "What if this is isn't how it all went down? 18 year old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014..."

Then, songs from the album, each inspired by different musical eras, start to play, as Halsey appears in outfits and makeup relating to each point in time. She ponders: "What if I debuted in the early 2000s, the ’90s, the ’80s, the ’70s…"

Later, Halsey concludes: "I spent half my life being someone else, I never stopped to ask myself: if it all ended right now, is this the person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”

Halsey previously previewed newest single Lonely Is The Muse during her appearances at Budapest’s Sziget Festival and Helsinki's Flow Festival, before debuted the track earlier this month on August 16 at her secret show in London's Koko, alongside a preview of another new unreleased song, Ego.

Speaking of track during the show, Halsey said, “I’ve been teasing a new song for the past couple of days. You guys are the first people in the world to hear it… lowkey even before some of the people who work at the label.

“After the festival in Budapest, they were like ‘Hey, we’re not mad… but what the fuck was that?’. I was like, ‘Have you met me before? Does that sound like something that would be out of character for me to do?’ No, what you get is what you get."

