Halsey drops Nine Inch Nails and Bring Me The Horizon-inspired rock track, Lonely Is The Muse

Alt-pop star Halsey has dropped the new single, Lonely Is The Muse, and it sees them venture towards a new emo and pop-punk style sound.

Lonely Is The Muse is the latest song to arrive from their forthcoming currently untitled fifth album, following the releases of The End and Lucky.

The track is evocative of her work with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Bring Me The Horizon, and features angsty, emotive lyrics such as 'I spent years becoming cool and in one single second / You can make a decade of my efforts disappear / I'm just waiting at the bar and you rip open all my scars'.

Halsey previously previewed the new song during her appearances at Budapest’s Sziget Festival and Helsinki's Flow Festival. Most recently, they unveiled the track last night (August 16) at her secret show in London's Koko, alongside a preview of another new unreleased track, Ego.

Speaking of song during the show, Halsey said, “I’ve been teasing a new song for the past couple of days. You guys are the first people in the world to hear it… lowkey even before some of the people who work at the label.

“After the festival in Budapest, they were like ‘Hey, we’re not mad… but what the fuck was that?’. I was like, ‘Have you met me before? Does that sound like something that would be out of character for me to do?’ No, what you get is what you get."

Listen to Lonely Is The Muse and view a live preview of Ego below:

Halsey - Lonely is the Muse (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On