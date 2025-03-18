“Absolutely wicked night!” Halsey went to see hardcore breakout stars Knocked Loose live last night

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Noted metalcore fan Halsey has joined Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato in revealing they love a bit of Knocked Loose

Halsey in 2025 and Knocked Loose singer Bryan Garris in 2023
(Image credit: Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images | Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Halsey saw Knocked Loose at their London show on Monday (March 17).

In a since-expired post on their Instagram stories, the pop singer/songwriter revealed that they attended the Grammy-nominated hardcore band’s sold-out concert at Brixton Academy in London.

“Absolutely wicked night!” Halsey wrote over video footage.

Halsey, best-known for the singles Closer and Without Me and whose five albums have all reached number one or two on the US Billboard 200 chart, has never kept their love for heavier music a secret. Their 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was co-produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Plus, back in January, the vocalist revealed they used to book hardcore gigs before hitting the big time.

“I used to promote hardcore shows,” they said in a video filmed during a fan meet-and-greet. “In Jersey before I started making music. I did a lot of hardcore, but then also some of the more commercial hardcore. The biggest show I ever booked, I was 16, was like August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada.”

Halsey also described themselves as a former “scene kid” in a 2020 post on X (formerly Twitter).

Halsey isn’t the first pop figurehead to have expressed their love for Knocked Loose. In 2023, Billie Eilish was seen watching the band during their set at Coachella. The same year, Demi Lovato announced her hopes to collaborate with them.

“Someone I’ve always wanted to work with is Corey Taylor and, you know, obviously working with bands like Knocked Loose would be sick too,” she told SiriusXM.

Knocked Loose and genre-smashing star Poppy were nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance with their collaborative song Suffocate. The prize ultimately went to Gojira, opera singer Marina Viotti and composer Victor Le Masne for their performance of revolutionary song Ah! Ça Ira at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Knocked Loose, who released latest album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To last year, will continue their UK and European tour at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester tonight (March 18). See remaining dates and get tickets via the band’s site.

Knocked Loose live in 2025, viewed through a story on Halsey's Instagram profile

(Image credit: Instagram/iamhalsey via Threads/sotspodcast)
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Cate Blanchett

"When people make beds of sound like that, it goes into you in a visceral way." Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett names her favourite rock bands
Dua Lipa in 2024 and AC/DC in 2024

“We thought we’d go really, really big from the very beginning”: Watch Dua Lipa cover AC/DC’s Highway To Hell during tour stop in Australia
Cate Blanchett

"When people make beds of sound like that, it goes into you in a visceral way." Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett names her favourite rock bands
See more latest
Most Popular
Cate Blanchett
"When people make beds of sound like that, it goes into you in a visceral way." Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett names her favourite rock bands
Horslips
Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May
Dua Lipa in 2024 and AC/DC in 2024
“We thought we’d go really, really big from the very beginning”: Watch Dua Lipa cover AC/DC’s Highway To Hell during tour stop in Australia
Steven WIlson
Steven Wilson's The Overview at No. 1 in the midweek chart
Mastodon
“I’m as serious as a heart attack”: Mastodon are looking for their next guitar player – and they have a very specific list of requirements
Metallica with Dave Lombardo on drums in 2004
“I sped everything up a little bit, just kicked them in the *** a little”: Dave Lombardo looks back on the day he drummed in Metallica
Katatonia
Katatonia and guitarist Anders Nyström go their separate ways
Def Leppard studio portrait
"The summer is heatin' up!" Def Leppard reveal spring / summer tour schedule
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
"We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs." Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce special shows in the UK, US and Mexico
Zakk Wylde and Ozzy Osbourne
"Everybody's gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it's gonna be pretty mindblowing." Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde says that Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning homecoming will be "special for everybody", but he hopes it won't be Ozzy's last show