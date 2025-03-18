“Absolutely wicked night!” Halsey went to see hardcore breakout stars Knocked Loose live last night

Halsey saw Knocked Loose at their London show on Monday (March 17).

In a since-expired post on their Instagram stories, the pop singer/songwriter revealed that they attended the Grammy-nominated hardcore band’s sold-out concert at Brixton Academy in London.

“Absolutely wicked night!” Halsey wrote over video footage.

Halsey, best-known for the singles Closer and Without Me and whose five albums have all reached number one or two on the US Billboard 200 chart, has never kept their love for heavier music a secret. Their 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was co-produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Plus, back in January, the vocalist revealed they used to book hardcore gigs before hitting the big time.

“I used to promote hardcore shows,” they said in a video filmed during a fan meet-and-greet. “In Jersey before I started making music. I did a lot of hardcore, but then also some of the more commercial hardcore. The biggest show I ever booked, I was 16, was like August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada.”

Halsey also described themselves as a former “scene kid” in a 2020 post on X (formerly Twitter).

Halsey isn’t the first pop figurehead to have expressed their love for Knocked Loose. In 2023, Billie Eilish was seen watching the band during their set at Coachella. The same year, Demi Lovato announced her hopes to collaborate with them.

“Someone I’ve always wanted to work with is Corey Taylor and, you know, obviously working with bands like Knocked Loose would be sick too,” she told SiriusXM.

Knocked Loose and genre-smashing star Poppy were nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance with their collaborative song Suffocate. The prize ultimately went to Gojira, opera singer Marina Viotti and composer Victor Le Masne for their performance of revolutionary song Ah! Ça Ira at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Knocked Loose, who released latest album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To last year, will continue their UK and European tour at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester tonight (March 18). See remaining dates and get tickets via the band’s site.