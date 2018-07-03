Halestorm recruit dance company for new Black Vultures video

Halestorm’s recruit dance company for new Black Vultures video 1. Black Vultures

2. Skulls

3. Uncomfortable

4. Buzz

5. Do Not Disturb

6. Conflicted

7. Killing Ourselves To Live

8. Heart Of Novocaine

9. Painkiller

10. White Dress

11. Vicious

12. The Silence

Halestorm have released a visualiser video to accompany their new single Black Vultures.

The track has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Vicious which is set to arrive on July 27 via Atlantic Records, with Lzzy and Arejay Hale, Joe Hottinger and Josh Smith first unveiling the song last month.

The new promo features a performance from New York dance company Valleto and was choreographed by Valeria Y. Gonzalez. Watch the video below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Into The Wild Life vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale recently told radio station Razor 94.7: “Everybody’s firing on all cylinders. It feels like we’re back in our parents’ basement trying to hash it out.

“There’s four sides to Halestorm – it’s not just about me being the singer and whoever playing in the background.

“I think this is going to be the first record where you can really hear what puts Halestorm together. We’re all doing things that we’ve always been able to show during our live show, but now we’re finally capturing it.”

The album was produced by Nick Raskulinecz with the band showcasing the first song from the album Uncomfortable back in May.

They head out on the road later this year. Find a full list of the band’s planned dates below.