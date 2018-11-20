Halestorm will celebrate women in rock with 2019 UK arena tour

Halestorm will celebrate women in rock with a UK arena tour in 2019.

The band will play four dates across the country in November next year – and they’re bringing In This Moment and New Years Day with them for the occasion.

The trio have played together in the US, but this will be the first time they’ve brought the run of shows to the UK.

Halestorm say in a statement: “Hey UK freaks! You begged for it... and now we are coming for you! Along with our mates in In This Moment and New Years Day, we are super excited to bring this Vicious tour to the UK!

“This is history in the making, and 'The Event' you don’t wanna miss! Come rock with us!”

Lzzy Hale says: “We've been wanting to put together a tour like this for a long time. We are some of the hardest working women in rock, so the fact that we are all on the same stage every night is something not to be missed!

“We support and love each other, and we are representing our genre. This lineup is a beautiful display of what it means to be a strong female example for rock fans everywhere."

In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink agrees and adds: “I am very excited about being a part of such an empowering, divine, female-fronted tour. It is very rare in rock music to have a movement like this and the timing couldn't be more perfect. Let the Amazons rise!"

New Years Day add: “We are so excited to bring our show to more faces and ears and get to meet everyone around the world who wants to head bang with the women of rock!”

A pre-sale will get under way tomorrow (November 21) and tickets will be generally available on November 23.