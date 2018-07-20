Halestorm share video for raunchy new single Do Not Disturb

Halestorm - Vicious 1. Black Vultures

2. Skulls

3. Uncomfortable

4. Buzz

5. Do Not Disturb

6. Conflicted

7. Killing Ourselves To Live

8. Heart Of Novocaine

9. Painkiller

10. White Dress

11. Vicious

12. The Silence

Halestorm have released a video for their brand new single Do Not Disturb.

It’s the latest track taken from Lzzy and Arejay Hale, Joe Hottinger and Josh Smith’s upcoming studio album Vicious, and follows Uncomfortable and Black Vultures.

The follow-up to 2015’s Into The Wild Life will launch on July 27.

Speaking about Vicious, vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale recently told radio station Razor 94.7: “Everybody’s firing on all cylinders. It feels like we’re back in our parents’ basement trying to hash it out.

“There’s four sides to Halestorm – it’s not just about me being the singer and whoever playing in the background.

“I think this is going to be the first record where you can really hear what puts Halestorm together. We’re all doing things that we’ve always been able to show during our live show, but now we’re finally capturing it.”

Halestorm will head out on the road in support of the album from September. Find further details below.