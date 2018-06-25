Halestorm unleash blistering new single Black Vultures

Halestorm - Vicious 1. Black Vultures

2. Skulls

3. Uncomfortable

4. Buzz

5. Do Not Disturb

6. Conflicted

7. Killing Ourselves To Live

8. Heart Of Novocaine

9. Painkiller

10. White Dress

11. Vicious

12. The Silence

Halestorm have released an audio video to accompany their new single Black Vultures.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming album Vicious, and follows Uncomfortable which made its debut last month.

The follow-up to 2015’s Into The Wild Life will launch on July 27 via Atlantic Records.

The band’s fourth studio album was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and recorded at Tennessee's Rock Falcon studio.

Vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale told radio station Razor 94.7: “Everybody’s firing on all cylinders. It feels like we’re back in our parents’ basement trying to hash it out.

“There’s four sides to Halestorm – it’s not just about me being the singer and whoever playing in the background.

“I think this is going to be the first record where you can really hear what puts Halestorm together. We’re all doing things that we’ve always been able to show during our live show, but now we’re finally capturing it.

“I feel like this is going to be our most rock record to date, even more so than the first and second record. Nick is bringing that out of us. There’s teeth to it.”

Halestorm will head out on the road later this year.